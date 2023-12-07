Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka: Aradhana is firm in her decision to marry Jai; Will Reyansh acknowledge his defeat?

The recent episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka sees Aradhana getting more rigid with her decision to tie the knot with Jai. However, Reyansh too doesn’t step back from stopping her marriage. He frames Jai in a false case and gets him arrested. The show stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi as protagonists.

Aradhana is adamant on marrying Jai

The latest episode of Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka begins with Jai refusing to marry Aradhana and confronting her about the real reason behind her decision to settle down with him. He tells her that he knows their marriage is just a fight of passion and a response to Reyansh’s madness for her. Aradhna gets speechless.

After getting out of jail, Aradhana sees Reyansh sleeping on the bench. She goes to him and says, “Tumne mujhe bohot dard diya, Reyansh (You gave me a lot of pain, Reyansh).” To this, Reyansh replies, “Ghaon, dard, yeh sab mohabbat ki hi toh nishaniyan hain (Wounds and pain are signs of love)”.

Take a glimpse from latest episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka:

Reyansh gets happy after knowing that Aradhana and Jai are not married. Aradhana then breaks the news of her taking wedding vows with Jai in the right way. She states, “Jai knows marriage is a lifelong bond and taking this step in anger is foolishness. Your love is not in your and my control, but Jai understands me. He doesn’t want to get me but make a life with me. He didn’t marry me yesterday because it would have been wrong.” Aradhana arranges a lawyer for her wedding with Jai.

About Barsatein- Mausam Pyar Ka

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka is set against the backdrop of journalism. It features Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi as passionate reporters Reyansh Lamba and Aradhana Sahni respectively. Since its inception, the show has captivated audiences with its fresh story and the sizzling chemistry between the leads.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on July 10, 2023, and airs every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

