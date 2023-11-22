Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka: Aradhna agrees to marry Jay; Will it be an end to Reyansh and her love story?

In the latest turn of events in Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka, Bhakti asks Jay to marry her daughter Aradhna so that she can make her stay away from Reyansh. Meanwhile, Aradhna will also give in to Bhakti’s wish.

The upcoming episodes of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka promise a lot of drama. According to the latest development in the show, Aradhna played by Shivangi Joshi has agreed to marry Jay portrayed by Simba Nagpal. However, Aradhna is broken after her sister’s death and holds her love interest, Reyansh essayed by Kushal Tandon responsible for all the mishap.

Aradhna agrees to marry Jay as per Bhakti’s wish

In the recent episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka, Reyansh comes to Aradhna’s house and asks her for marriage. However, Aradhna who still feels that Reyansh has killed her sister Kimaya says a clear no to him. Aradhna then gets a new job at Jay’s office. She makes Jay take a plunge that he would not go beyond a professional relationship with her. Aradhna’s sister Jagruti and Reyansh join hands to make Aradhna meet Reyansh. The duo keeps on fighting as they come face-to-face with each other.

Later in the episode, viewers witness Aradhna’s mom Bhakti successfully convincing Aradhna to marry someone of her choice. She then goes to Jay and asks him to marry her daughter as she has seen her in a happy and peaceful state with him. Though Jay doesn’t approve of Bhakti’s proposal, he doesn’t say a clear no either.

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka:

It would now be interesting to see whether Aradhna and Jay’s marriage will happen or not and what Reyansh will do after knowing about the same.

About Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. They portray Reyansh Lamba and Aradhna Sahni respectively. The show is based against the backdrop of journalism. Since its beginning, it has grabbed the attention of the audiences and has kept them hooked to their screen. The fresh story of the show and the sizzling chemistry between the protagonists are some of the factors that led to its success among the young generation.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on July 10, 2023, and airs every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also stream it on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: PIC: Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari enjoy vacation amidst snow; their chic look make fans gush