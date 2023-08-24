Barsatein Promo: Can you guess who will make a special appearance in Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon's show?

Popular actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have been in the news ever since they announced their collaboration. The two first time joined hands for the ongoing daily soap Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. In this show, Shivangi essays the role of Aradhana whereas Kushal plays Reyansh. The storyline, performances and engaging twists and turns kept the audiences hooked to the show. The makers of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka often drop promos of the show giving a glimpse of the upcoming twist.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka new promo:

A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. In this new promo, we see Reyansh and Aradhana working on their new project when two special guests make an appearance. The special guests are none other than Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. For the uninformed, Ayushmann and Ananya will be making a guest appearance in the show to promote their upcoming film Dream Girl 2. In the promo we see Aradhana complaining to Ayushmann about Reyansh while Reyansh is busy talking to Ananya.

Watch Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Reyansh aur Aradhana ke pehle project par aayein kuch khaas mehmaan - Ayushmann aur Ananya! Kya ye hain #Aransh ke nazdikiyon ke isharein ya badh rahi hai dooriyan? Dekhiye Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, 24th - 25th August ko raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka's episode featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday can be watched on August 24 and 25.

In Ekta Kapoor's produced show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi is seen in the role of Aradhna Saini, a journalist and Kushal is seen as Reyansh Lamba. The serial shows both of them as career-oriented individuals and revolves around their love-hate relationship.

Meanwhile, Shivangi was seen in Bekaboo in the first few episodes before this show. On the other hand, Kushal Tandon made his comeback to television with the show. He was seen in the serial Beyhadh with Jennifer Winget 6 years back.

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar airs Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

