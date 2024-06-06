Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon clocks 13 years; actress pens 'grateful' note

Television shows come and go, but there are a few that live in your heart rent-free. One such daily soap was Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Touted as a romantic drama, the show featured Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani as the lead couple. Their onscreen chemistry created magic and still pushes ardent fans of the show back into the nostalgic era. The show premiered on June 6, 2011, and instantly grabbed the attention of the audience.

As Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon completed 13 years today (June 6), Sanaya took to her social media and expressed her delight over the same. The actress mentioned being grateful for the love she received and is still getting for her performance in the show.

Sanaya Irani extends gratitude to her fans

On the special occasion, Sanaya Irani took to her Instagram story and shared an official poster of her show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. As the show clocked 13 years, the actress wrote a heartfelt note to share her happiness and delight.

The note read, "13 years of sooooo much love my heart aches (two heart emojis). Thank you everyone....forever greatful (two smiling emojis)."

Have a look at her reaction here:

For the uninitiated, Barun Sobti's character was named Arnav Singh Raizada, while Sanaya Irani played the role of Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The other key personalities of the show were Dalljiet Kaur, Akshay Dogra, Deepali Pansare, Sana Makbul, and Abhaas Mehta.

Be it their onscreen romance or cute little fights, fans loved the onscreen dynamics of Barun and Sanaya. The duo's chemistry was one of the inviting factors for the show.

About Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti

It was through her stint in Miley Jab Hum Tum as Gunjan that Sanaya Irani rose to popularity and gained mainstream recognition. Later, the actress appeared in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

On the other hand, Barun Sobti has also established himself as a successful actor in the industry. Besides his work in the television landscape, he is known for his work in several web series. Asur and Kohrra are a couple of his best works.

