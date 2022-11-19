BB 16: Salman Khan slams Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan for their fight; Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer schooled

Bigg Boss 16 weekend ka vaar episode will bring lots of drama and action for the fans of the show. The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode will be hosted by Salman Khan, who will be seen schooling the contestants for their fights in the past week. Salman Khan will be analysing the massive fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan, which blew out of proportion. He will also address Sumbul Touqeer about losing track of her game and bash Priyanka Choudhary for meddling in other’s fights. In the last week, viewers saw the two contestants come to blows due to the incident of Tina's ankle injury. Shalin was trying to heal it through his self-declared knowledge of physiotherapy that didn't seem to be easing her injury. Watching Tina in pain, MC Stan told him to stop trying his remedy, but Shalin didn't budge and an annoyed MC Stan hurled abuse at him. A series of abuses and insults were exchanged and soon the two of them were seen getting into a physical fight.

Salman Khan’s reaction to the fight In the episode, Salman addressed the issues and took off his blazer in anger. All the housemates braced themselves as Salman starts sharing his take on the Shalin vs MC Stan fight. Quick to apologise, MC Stan took ownership of his aggression and was ready to shake hands with Shalin. But the infringement of the main rule of the house doesn't go without punishment. It will be seen in the show, what severe punishment will be doled out to the rapper. Salman Khan questions Sumbul Touqeer Next to be in the line is Sumbul Touqeer, who appears to be meddling in topics, where her stand is unclear. The host directly asks her to explain her dynamic with Shalin Bhanot, if its love or is it friendship? Salman invited Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik to share their insights on it. Most of them said that Sumbul has a soft corner for Shalin. Salman talked to Shalin and said that he apparently knows everything right from apt protein intake to physiotherapy, but doesn't see that a teenaged Sumbul has feelings for him.

Salman Khan exposes Priyanka Choudhary’s hypocrisy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also questioned on her participation in the Shalin vs MC Stan fight. The host exposes her hypocrisy by pointing out that she didn't say a word against Archana Gautam, when she resorted to violence. He also cautioned Ankit Gupta not to support Priyanka blindly in her endeavours to appear right.

Ayushmann Khurana and Jaideep Ahlawat grace the show Amid all this drama, the stars of the upcoming movie, 'Action Hero', actors Ayushmann Khurana and Jaideep Ahlawat will join Salman Khan on stage. The guests play a game called 'BB Ke Sitare' with the housemates. It involves two participants choosing between two of their favourite contestants. The photo of the least favourite of the two must be hammered by participants. It will be interesting to find out who was hammered.

