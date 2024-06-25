Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Sai Ketan Rao and Vishal Pandey engage in war of words as voting starts; WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping the viewers hooked to their screens. Not even a week has passed with the contestants locked in the house, but they have already started engaging in arguments, backstabbing, and picking sides. Now, the latest promo shows a war of words breaking out between Vishal Pandey and Sai Ketan Rao during voting.

While contestants can never be expected to reach a decision peacefully, the first nominations of the season will surely show their true colors.

Sai Ketan Rao and Vishal Pandey’s argument during nomination

The video shows the contestants nominating each other and also justifying their choice. Sana Makbul says she will nominate Deepak Chaurasia. Naezy adds that due to his physical condition, he is unfit, and as a result, he has less involvement in house matters.

Next, Sai Ketan Rao says he will vote for Lovekesh, and Ranvir Shorey adds that he makes fun of people which is not in good taste. Sana raises her hand again and says Sai Ketan Rao does not deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Kataria says, “Ladhai karne ke alava kuch aata nahi.”

Watch the latest Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo here:

As the Imlie actor retorts, saying, “Yehi tera problem hain na, attitude dikha…,” Vishal Pandey tells him that his turn is over and he should shut up. But Sai says that Vishal is speaking out of turn and has made no contribution. He adds, “Kutte ki puch ban rahi hain.”

For the unversed, Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat are nominated for this week’s eviction.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 boasts a diverse mix of contestants, including YouTubers, actors, tarot card readers, social media influencers, and journalists. The lineup includes Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia and Lovekesh Kataria.

New episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3 stream on JioCinema Premium at 9 PM every day.

