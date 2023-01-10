BB16: MC Stan's mother asks Shalin Bhanot to 'respect everyone's parents' after the latter apologises to her

Shalin Bhanot apologised to her with joined hands for abusing MC Stan and dragging his family in the fight. The rapper's mother asked him to respect everyone's parents. She advised him to not go on anybody's family in the fight. Shalin apologised and said that he won't repeat it now. She also gave an earful to Archana Gautam and said that both Stan and Archana appear in a bad light to the viewers. She also had a conversation with Shiv and mentioned that people love his bond with Stan. The contestants also had a conversation with Stan's mother about his girlfriend Buba. The rapper blushed and his mother kept pulling his legs. She said that Buba came home to meet her a few days back.

This week Bigg Boss 16 contestants are witnessing a rollercoaster ride of emotions as their loved ones entered the house to meet them. The previous episode saw Sajid Khan's sister, Farah Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother and Shiv Thakare's mother enter the house. Today's episode saw Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, MC Stan's mother and Archana Gautam's brother enter the house. On day 102, the first one to enter the house was MC Stan's mother. She hugged the rapper immediately. MC Stan couldn't control his tears and he got emotional. His mother told her that she missed her a lot. After meeting with his son, she had a conversation with the other housemates.

Archana Gautam's brother came inside the house

Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan made a grand entry in the house. As he saw his sister working in the kitchen, he danced before hugging her. He also teased her and said that their mom didn't came but he came instead of her. Archana ran behind her to beat him. Gulshan also mentioned how their parents are proud of her. He met Abdu Rozik and called him 'Tur Tur'. He also lifted him up started twirling. As he put Abdu down on the floor, the latter ran away which left everyone in splits. He also asked the contestants about the letter he wrote for Archana. Everyone praised his letter. Archana made fun of him and asked how he spoke English so fluently which made everyone laugh. Everyone enjoyed Gulshan's presence. Shiv shared how he is finding Gulshan funnier than Archana.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's emotional meeting with her father

Later, Nimrit's father also entered the house. He praised every contestant and went to meet his daughter. He hugged her and addressed her as 'bro'. He also gave warm hugs to MC Stan, Shiv, Sajid and Abdu. When he met her daughter's rival Priyanka, he mentioned how glad is he to see another Army kid on the show. When he had a conversation with Nimrit alone, he asked her to play individually. He also asked her to use her own brain.

