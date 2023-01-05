BB16: Shalin break things after his fight with Priyanka; the latter says, 'Do such things infront of Tina'

It all started when Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta came from the ration task. He mentioned how the task got cancelled due to which be neither got ration nor he got immunity. He further reveals that the task got cancelled because of him as he wasn't ready to nominate Tina in order to revive ration. He further said that he would not nominate Tina at any cost and shared that he is feeling scared of the nominations. Priyanka felt that Shalin is being 'double-faced' and pointed that out. Questioning Shalin on his double standards, she said that Shalin always tries to keep everyone confused and changes his behaviour as per his convenience. Shalin got angry and said 'Bhaag, yahaan se'. Priyanka called him selfish and said that he doesn't care about Tina as he only cares about himself. Shalin asked her to mind her own business and started throwing things. Priyanka snapped at him saying, "Don't show your anger to me, Shalin Bhanot. I'm telling you. I'm not that girl who will take all your bullshit. Show your manners. Do such things infront of Tina Datta. She will only handle such behaviour" and walks off.

Bigg Boss 16 often test the bonds formed inside the house. While some pass the test and become life-long friends, many other falls apart and decides to end the friendship. On day 98, the 'Sakhis' of the house Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get into an ugly spat which got worse when the former started throwing and breaking things.

From the last few weeks, Shalin and Priyanka have found a safe space in each other. They are good friends and share a close bond in the house. After Priyanka's best friend Ankit Gupta's eviction, she found a friend in Shalin.

The ration and immunity revival task

As the housemates were unable to earn any ration in the previous episode, Bigg Boss announced a ration and immunity revival task. Bigg Boss asked the nominated contestants: Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Sreejita De to assemble in the garden area. In the task, a box with keys and a nameplate of the fellow nominated contestant was kept infront of every contestant. As the buzzer sounds, the contestants had to throw the box inside the nomination pit to keep the contestant whose name is inside the box nominated. In exchange, that contestant will recieve a personal basket full of ration. During the task, everyone throw the box except Archana, Tina and Shalin. Shalin and Tina refused to throw each other boxes and Archana refused to throw Sajid's box in the pit which resulted in the countermanding of the task. As a punishment, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to hand over all the ration present in the house to him.

Sumbul Touqeer got upset with Sajid Khan

In the garden area, Sumbul Touqeer and Sajid Khan were discussing about Sumbul's father. Sumbul mentioned that she wanted her father to get married as he didn't marry earlier because she and her sister very young. Sajid Khan asked Sumbul if she will be okay if his father wants to marry a 22-year-old girl. Sumbul denied and said that she won't let him marry as his father is 55 years old. She further said that she is taking the responsibility of his father from last three years and that's why she had a say in this. Sajid found her thought process regressive and questioned her about the same. To this, Sumbul said that she doesn't want her father to get hurt. She then got upset and walk off. Sajid later apologised to her and asked her to end the matter.

