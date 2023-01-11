BB16: Tina asks her mom to be calm after seeing Shalin's mother; her mom responds, 'Tu meri maa nahi hai'

The first one to enter the house was Tina's mom. She entered the house singing 'Ekla chalo re'. As she saw the contestants were frozen, she mistakenly hugged Tina's rival Sreejita De from behind. When she realised that she wasn't her daughter, she immediately stepped back and asked about Tina. This left Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare in splits. Later, she went to meet Tina in the lounge area and hugged her tightly. She told her how she mistakenly hugged Sreejita. The actress asked her mom if Shalin genuinely loves her. To this, her mother replied that he doesn't love her at all and he is doing all this for the game. After a while, when Shalin's mom entered the house, Tina asked her mother to be calm and not create any 'tamasha'. She told her that she doesn't want any drama happening because of her in the house. Tina's mother responded saying, "Tu tamashe ki tension mat le. Main teri maa hun, tu meri beti hai. Tu meri maa nahi hai".

The family week continued in the Bigg Boss house. On day 103, Abdu Rozik's bestfriend, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's mother came inside the house to meet them. As the contestants were delighted to meet them, they were also expecting some drama. In the previous episodes, when Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan entered the house, she told everyone how Tina and Shalin's mothers got into a tiff outside the house. The news left Shalin, Tina, and the other housemates shocked.

Shalin's mother came into the lounge area and hugged Tina. The latter touched her feet immediately and complimented her on her eyes. Shalin's mother replied, "Look who's talking. Tumhari aakhein itna bolti hai, koshish karna ki zyaada na bole". This was her subtle way of hinting at the mixed signals Tina gives Shalin.

Abdu Rozik meets his bestfriend

After Tina and Shalin's mothers, Abdu Rozik's bestfriend Sul entered the house. He ran towards Abdu and hugged him tightly. Abdu got overwhelmed after meeting his close friend. In the previous episode, the singer mentioned that his parents or his family members won't be coming during the family week. Sul made Abdu sit on his shoulder and danced with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan on 'Chota Bhaijaan'. Later, he also complimented Soundarya and called her an 'apsara'.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's tiff with her father

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father tried to make Nimrit understand that her individuality is getting lost. He said that she shouldn't get lost when she is with her friends. He also shared how Sajid Khan was the reason behind the friction that happened in the mandali and advised her to look outside mandali. Nimrit stayed silent during the whole conversation. Her father asked her if she understood his point. Nimrit lashed out at him saying, "I always get an overdose from your conversation because you think that I don't understand anything. But to your surprise, I understand everything.

Secondly, everything shouldn't be vocalized. And you know what is your problem? Everyone's parents tell their kids how proud they are of them but you always misjudge me. It's a fact, Dad. Your expectations are too high. I'll do ten things right and you will never compliment me or make me feel good. It has happened to me since childhood because you have some unrealistic expectations of me. Your parenting is such that you don't trust me. How I see my life and how you see life is totally opposite. I'm meeting you after 100 days and I'm irritated. I don't know who to have a conversation with". Nimrit's father tried to console her but she refused to listen to him.

Stay tuned to this space for more Bigg Boss updates.