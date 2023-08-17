Bebika Dhurve shares PIC with Abhishek Malhan from the hospital; has THIS to say about him

Bigg Boss OTT 2 garnered widespread adoration, with its impact continuing even two days after its grand finale. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan emerged as the first runner-up of the show whereas Elvish Yadav swept away the winner’s crown, establishing himself as the inaugural wild card contestant to achieve this feat. However, amidst the grand finale fever, it was Malhan who was hospitalized due to health. Bebika Dhurve, the top 4th finalist of the show, surprised Abhishek Malhan as she visited him at the hospital.

Bebika Dhurve visits Abhishek Malhan at the hospital

Bebika visited Abhishek at the hospital and clicked a selfie with him which she later uploaded on her Instagram. Sharing the photo, Dhurve wrote, “It had been a journey of highs and lows... even though u didn’t win the trophy u have won the hearts of janta... get well soon and rise high always...”

Apart from Bebika, fellow contestants like Manisha Rani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Aashika Bhatia also visited Abhishek at the hospital to offer their support.

For the unversed, during their Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 stint, Abhishek and Bebika grabbed headlines for their Tom and Jerry-like relationship. On most occasions, the contestants engaged in fights, and had several disagreements and arguments, but their unique bond managed to entertain the audience to the fullest.

About Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is an Indian YouTuber, known for his roles as a content creator, entrepreneur, rapper, and singer. He embarked on his YouTube journey with the channel Fukraa Insaan in 2019 and gained immense support and fan following through his content. This year, he ventured into the realm of reality television by participating in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. In no time, Abhishek gained a significant following and became a cherished contestant among viewers.

His journey within the show was marked by notable achievements. He became the first contestant to be a finalist in the show. Abhishek Malhan garnered immense love and support from his followers through his journey in Bigg Boss. During his stint on the show, Malhan formed a strong bond of friendship with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, and Aaliya.

