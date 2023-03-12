'Because of you that we grow tenfold': Karan Kundrra breaks silence on breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra is among the most popular and loved celebrity couples in the showbiz world. From sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to their PDA, the two never shied away from expressing their love and fans adore their chemistry. For the uninformed, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other during their stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of the season. Their relationship began with a fight, but slowly cupid struck, and both started dating. Even after Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan were going headstrong with their relationship until recently rumors of their breakup sparked.

Karan Kundrra clears the air with a tweet

A few days ago, Karan Kundrra's cryptic tweet sparked rumors that the actor has parted ways with Tejasswi Prakash. The tweet read, "Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota." Just after that, Tejasswi shared an Instagram story that has put an end to their breakup rumors. The Naagin 6 actress shared a picture of her and Karan’s shoes and wrote, "My forever @kkundrra." Well now, it looks like there’s good news for Tejran fans as Karan has cleared the air with a positive tweet. He thanked his well wishers for their love and wrote ‘Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. it's because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment.’ As soon as he shared the tweet, fans expressed their happiness and started asking him about the marriage.

Check out the tweet here

Tejasswi Prakash's work:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

Karan Kundrra's work:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he got featured in several music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is now seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra end rumors of their breakup; Here's how