'Been a rough couple of days', says Shivangi Joshi as she gets diagnosed with a kidney infection

Actress Shivangi Joshi is one popular name in the television industry, who is known for her class acting and multi-talent. The actress gained a lot of stardom after she played the character of Naira in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after her track in the show came to an end, she was then roped in for the iconic socio-drama series, Balika Vadhu's second season where she was paired with Randeep Rai. A few days back, Shivangi announced that she will feature in a special role in new show Beqaboo along side Zain Imam. Recently, the actress shared with her fans that she had a kidney infection and she is recovering now.

Shivangi Johsi diagnosed with a kidney infection

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi shared a picture from the hospital bed and penned a long note. Sharing her health update with her fans, the actress wrote ‘Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing Lots of love Shivangi.’ As soon as she shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with ‘get well soon’ wishes.

Check out the post here

Shivangi Joshi's work

On the professional front, Shivangi was last seen on the television screen in the adventurous reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by Rohit Shetty. She has been doing music videos as well. Currently, she is playing her stint in the fantasy drama Beqaboo.

ALSO READ: Amid rumours of dating Randeep Rai, Shivangi Joshi shares scintillating photos; CHECK out