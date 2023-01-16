Before Abhishek Nigam gets roped in for Ali Baba's role, a look at his 5 best performances

Abhishek Nigam is one of the most popular actors in the telly town who gained a lot of fandom at a very young age. Besides actor, he is also a YouTuber, social media influencer, dancer, and entrepreneur. He is very well-known in the industry for his looks and acting skills. Moreover, Abhishek also enjoys a massive social media following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. His fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. Recently, there was news that the actor has been roped in to play the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul which was earlier essayed by Sheezan Khan.

As per Times of India, Sheezan Khan has been replaced by Abhishek Nigam who will play the role of Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. A source was quoted saying, "Yes, Abhishek is on board and he will shoot the promo soon. The story currently revolves around a masked man and it will be revealed that he is none other than Abhishek. A call on Tunisha’s character remains to be taken. Her character may or may not be brought back. The creative team is weighing all options.

However, earlier, there were rumours that Avneet Kaur might step in to play Tunisha Sharma’s character Mariam in the show. However, in an exclusive conversation with the Times of India, her mother refuted the buzz. She said, “Avneet will not be playing the role of Mariam in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. These rumours are not true.”

Abhishek Nigam’s 5 best performances

Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar

Abhishek made television debut with the historical drama ‘Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar’. This show was loved by the viewers and it helped him to make a name in the industry. It was a huge success for him.

Panipat

Despite having small screen presence, Abhishek also made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the movie ‘Panipat.’ Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Panipat is a period drama and is based on the infamous war of Panipat. Abhishek will be seen playing a crucial character of Vishwas Rao. His performance in the movie was appreciated by the audience.

Dil Kahe

Besides acting, Abhishek has also been featured in some music videos besides popular actors. The actor gained a lot of popularity after he was featured in Dil Kahe music video alongside Kanika Maan. Fans loved watching the duo together as they collaborated for the first time.

Tere hi Ghar ke

Moreover, Abhishek has also featured in another music video named Tere hi Ghar ke alongside Miloni which was sung by Yaseer Desai. The song was loved by a number of viewers and they got a lot of appreciation for it.

Hero-Gayab Mode On

Recently, Abhishek was seen in Hero-Gayab Mode On and the show kept the viewers hooked on its exciting storyline and intriguing twists, and mind-blowing action sequences. However, the show is witnessing its final journey as there is news that Abhishek has bagged the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Sheezan Khan’s case

As Sheezan Khan is in custody due to Tunisha Sharma’s mother’s allegation of ‘abetment to suicide’, the shoot of his show has been stopped since the actress’s demise. On the other hand, Sheezan’s family had said that Vanita would control her daughter’s finances and leave her pleading for money. The family had alleged that Tunisha had a broken relationship with her mother, which Vanita has denied.

Tunisha Sharma’s death

Tunisha Sharma (4 January 2002- 24 December 2022) died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room during the shoot of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. After committing suicide, Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25, in J J Hospital, Mumbai.