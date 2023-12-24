Before Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan in BB 17, times when reality shows exposed celebrity personal life issues

It was a big and unexpected move from Bigg Boss when Ayesha Kahn entered the house as a wild card contestant, seeking an apology from Munawar Faruqui. She claimed to have shared a history with him and accused the stand-up comedian of 'two-timing,' Meanwhile, Nazila Sitaishi also went live on Instagram, spilling her side of the story.

Well, this is not the first time that reality shows have created headlines for showing personal issues of the contestants. Let us look at some of the instances when audiences witnessed such things becoming a drama factor.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's 'pan' hitting moment

Like many other times, Bigg Boss 13 had a former couple under the same roof. We are talking about none other than Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The two often indulged in aggressive fights and fought with each other. Further, there was an instance when Madhurima picked a pan and hit Vishal with it during a fight. This particular incident led to several discussions around domestic violence and toxic relationships.

Arhaan Khan's first marriage

Another instance from Bigg Boss 13 that grabbed the attention of the audience was when host Salman Khan revealed Arhaan Khan's first marriage before Rashami Desai. The two contestants were in a relationship and stood for each other in the house. However, things took a drastic turn when Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan hid the fact of being married and having a child. This unexpected revelation on the show led Rashami to confront Arhaan regarding the same. However, the latter tried being innocent.

Ali Merchant in Lock Upp

The first season hosted by superstar Salman Khan was Bigg Boss 4. On the show, actors Ali Merchant and Sara Khan got married and embarked on a journey of togetherness. Unfortunately, their relationship wasn't a success, and the couple walked on separate paths soon. Further, Sara Khan participated in another reality show, Lock Upp. However, she received an unexpected shock factor in the form of Ali Merchant's entry into the show. A few days after his entry, the actress got evicted. Post-eviction, Sara blamed Ali for spoiling her game and confessed that she wasn't comfortable digging out her past on national television.

Delnaaz Irani and Rajev Paul in Bigg Boss 6

Speaking of the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the sixth season saw divorced couple Delnaaz Irani and Rajev Paul in the house. Since the two have had a history on the personal front, their equation often turned out to be an interesting and dramatic factor for the audience. While Rajev did not find the situation problematic, Delnaaz was uncomfortable to find him before her eyes under the same roof.

Priyank Sharma and Divya Aggarwal's break-up

The audience knew Priyank Sharma as a committed man as he shared a romantic relationship with Divya Agarwal whom he met on MTV Splitsvilla 10. However, after entering Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant, he was often linked to his co-contestant, Benafsha Soonawala. But in many instances, the two called themselves friends and did not admit being attracted to each other. Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal entered the reality show and declared her breakup with them on national television. Following this, Priyank felt a bit embarrassed and was heartbroken, too.

