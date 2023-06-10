Behenein actress Gehana Vasisth gets married to Faizan Ansari: Report

Gehana Vasisth is a popular personality in the entertainment and showbiz world. She rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Asia Bikini in 2012. Since then, she has been seen in several TV dramas and movies in the Hindi and Telugu industry. Gehana is more popular for special appearances and item numbers in many movies. The actress has also featured in web series.

Gehana Vasisth ties the knot with Faizan Ansari

Gehana Vasisth – who hails from Chirimiri, Chhattisgarh – tied the knot with Faizan Ansari. Images from their nikah ceremony surfaced on the internet. Gehana is seen in a red lehenga and Faizan in a black suit. The newlywed is seen signing the legal papers while wearing garlands. According to reports, Faizan was Gehana's boyfriend. Faizan Ansari is a Bollywood actor and social media influencer who often makes headlines owing to his controversial comments. He was recently seen in Amazon miniTV's dating show Datebaazi, which was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani. The show comprised of 20 episodes and comedian Bharti Singh and actress Shilpa Shetty made special appearances in some episodes. This show revolves around parents seeking the perfect date for their children. He also worked with Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira for a magazine as a cover model. Other than this, the Datebaazi star is often spotted at popular events in the city.

About Gehana Vasisth

Gehana came to the limelight after she won the Miss Asia Bikini contest in 2012. Besides modeling, she collaborated with different brands and worked in advertisements. Later, she also worked as an anchor with Sahara One channel. The actress was seen in the lead role of Star Plus's TV show Behenein. Gehena is best known for her OTT presence in the web series Gandii Baat. In this adult content, she featured in one of the episodes. The model-turned-actress also worked in Telugu and Hindi movies like Btech Love Story, Luckhnowi Ishq, Aidu 5 and others. In addition, the actor has appeared in various item numbers in movies like Operation Duryodhana, Peigal Jaakkirathai, Preminchu Pilladu, among others.

For the unversed, in 2021, Gehana Vasisht was arrested for allegedly shooting adult film videos.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ankit Gupta gives SHOCKING reaction to marriage rumors with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary