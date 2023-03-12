Bekaboo new promo out: Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi's appearances leave netizens stunned- WATCH

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Bekaboo's promo was released two weeks back starring Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot opposite Eisha Singh. Now, the team has shared the second promo of the show. The new promo got the netizens mighty excited as it also features Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam. The story revolves around Parilok and Rakshas.

New promo of Bekaboo is out now

The first promo showed Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh who happens to be Rakshas and Pari respectively. They are in love but completely opposite from one another. "Kaayanaat bhi kar nahi paayegi kaboo jab inki mohabbat ho jaayegi bekaaboo. Dekhiye #Bekaaboo 18 March se Sat-Sun raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. @shalinbhanot @eishasingh @shivangijoshi18 @zainimam_official", the caption of the post read.

The second promo features Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi who have taken the audience by surprise. Zain looks scary as well as terrific in his Rakshas avatar while Shivangi is looking beautiful in the red lehenga.

All you need to know about Bekaboo

Bekaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around good and evil that is Parilok and Rakshas and their fight. The show stars Shalin, Eisha, Zain and Shivangi in the lead roles while actress Shubhaavi Choksey is in the supporting role. The show is will go on air on 18th March on weekends at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Work front

Shivangi is best known for her role as Naira Singhania in the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been part of shows like Beintehaa, Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and many more. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. On the other hand, Zain became a household name after portraying the role of Neil Khurana in the show Namkaaran opposite Aditi Rathore. Some of his notable works are Tashan-e-Ishq, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.

