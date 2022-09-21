Bepanah Pyaar actress Ekta Sharma joins a call center; Says she wanted to live the life of a warrior
Television actress Ekta Sharma is working in a call center; reveals taking up the job was a tough decision
Ekta Sharma, who is known for her roles in popular shows like Bepanah Pyaar, Kkusum, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is now working in a call center. The actress decided to take up the job as she failed to find work in television post-pandemic. According to Ekta, she had approached her contacts in the television industry to find work, but nothing materialised. Ekta Sharma revealed that she is also fighting the custody battle for her daughter, in a chat with Indian Express.
According to the actress, she was out of work from the first lockdown. Initially, she survived by selling her jewellery, hoping that things would work out. But Ekta Sharma decided to pursue another career, after waiting for over a year for an opportunity in television. “I am an educated woman and rather than sitting at home crying, I decided to go out and earn. I am doing a respectable job and I am proud of it,” said the actress in her interview with Indian Express.
Ekta Sharma revealed that she was modelling from her school days, and had no experience working in another field. “I will be honest, it was a very tough decision. I had to mentally prepare myself to go out and work in the real world. From living the luxury vanity life where you have a spot boy around you, diet food, and everything nice to now talking to angry customers on calls… it has been a paradigm shift for me. However, I am thankful that my parents made me complete my graduation so that I could bag this job,” she said.
“My only motive was that I wanted to live a life of a warrior, not a victim,” added the Bepanah Pyaar actress. Ekta Sharma eels that everyone gives big suggestions when people have an emotional breakdown or take extreme steps. “However, no one really looks out for others when they are alive,” she concluded.
ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya quashes Bigg Boss 16 rumours; Says she is not part of Salman Khan's show