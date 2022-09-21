Bepanah Pyaar actress Ekta Sharma joins a call center; Says she wanted to live the life of a warrior

Ekta Sharma, who is known for her roles in popular shows like Bepanah Pyaar, Kkusum, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is now working in a call center. The actress decided to take up the job as she failed to find work in television post-pandemic. According to Ekta, she had approached her contacts in the television industry to find work, but nothing materialised. Ekta Sharma revealed that she is also fighting the custody battle for her daughter, in a chat with Indian Express.

According to the actress, she was out of work from the first lockdown. Initially, she survived by selling her jewellery, hoping that things would work out. But Ekta Sharma decided to pursue another career, after waiting for over a year for an opportunity in television. “I am an educated woman and rather than sitting at home crying, I decided to go out and earn. I am doing a respectable job and I am proud of it,” said the actress in her interview with Indian Express.