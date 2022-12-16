Besharam Rang: Jannat Zubair dances in latex dress on Deepika-SRK's song from Pathaan; Fans drop reviews

Actress Jannat Zubair is quite a popular name in the telly industry owing to her good looks and unique talent. Besides this, she also enjoys a massive social media following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. Very often she is seen sharing dance challenges and fun videos with his brother which are loved by the viewers. Recently, the actress shared a video of her grooving to Pathaan’s hit number 'Besharam Rang' and we just can’t take our eyes off her. Jannat grooves to Besharam Rang

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared a video of herself shaking a leg on Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s hit number Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Her killer expressions and dance moves were enough to grab everyone’s attention. In the video, she was seen grooving in a black latex dress with her hair open and minimal makeup. As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here’s the video

About Jannat Jannat kick-started her career as a child artist in 2010 and since then she has been a part of many TV shows as well as films. She is well-known for her roles in Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. Recently, she was seen as a contestant on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she won the hearts of the audience with her daredevil performance. Apart from this, Jannat has also been featured in several music videos with popular actors. Well, the actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet but we hope she unveils them soon.

