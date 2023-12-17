Best-dressed actress of 2023 POLL: Priyanka Choudhary to Tejasswi Prakash; who is your favorite?
2023 is coming to an end! It’s time to vote for your favorite actress whom you think won the fashion game this year.. Here’s a list of top television actresses, for you to vote for and decide.
2023 has been quite exquisite when it comes to watching our television actresses appear at different events or leave the internet ablaze with their glam looks. Whether pulling out the envelope in traditional outfits or raising the temperature in Western ensembles, undoubtedly, television actresses have redefined fashion trends with their amazing wardrobe selections.
So, keeping this in mind, Pinkvilla has come up with a poll where you can vote for your favorite face and decide the best-dressed actress of 2023. So, you better not miss the chance to let your vote speak for your choice.
Have a look at the best-dressed actress of 2023:
Be it Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary or Tejasswi Prakash, these actresses have barely failed to leave their fans in awe of their looks. So, here's a brief introduction to them.
1. Tejasswi Prakash
From exuding chic vibes to oozing oomph in satin dresses, the actress knows how to set fashion trends. In fact, her airport looks are also something to take inspiration from. Tejasswi’s fashion choices often fascinate us, and many a time, she just proves to be a head-turner. Some of her recent looks can be counted among the most alluring appearances ever.
2. Priyanka Choudhary
In a field where every fashion choice is scrutinized meticulously, Priyanka Choudhary consistently tops the charts with her striking sense of style. The actress has revolutionized the way people wear traditional attire, particularly ethnic wear, by infusing it with fusion aesthetics. Meanwhile, she never fails to send her fans into a frenzy when she chooses to slay in bodycon or cutout dresses with sophisticated necklines.
3. Mouni Roy
Listening to her name, it wouldn't be wrong to call Mouni Roy the glam queen. She is known for her fiery sense of style and impeccable fashion sense. The actress often leaves us gasping and gushing with her choice of outfits. Also, Mouni Roy never fails to set the fashion world abuzz. From wearing sarees to leaving fans spellbound in bodycon dresses, Mouni Roy lets her outfit speak for her.
4. Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma is an actress who masters personifying hotness with her sizzling photos and unique fashion taste. She has successfully registered her name as a fashion icon in the television industry, letting fans call her a gorgeous diva. Nia Sharma never shies from flaunting her well-toned body and reflecting luxury and glamor in her looks.
5. Hina Khan
Fans think Hina Khan's fashion sense is simply amazing; from sensual looks to ethnic ensembles, she knows her stuff. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress dazzles everyone with her ultra-modish and trendy looks. In fact, her social media page shines with alluring appearances. Sometimes, though, her fashion sense is considered pretty experimental. Regardless of the outfit, Hina Khan exudes confidence and is in every style.
Poll: Vote for your Best-dressed actress of 2023
So, don't miss the opportunity to vote and share it as much as you can. The results for the best-dressed actress of 2023 will depend upon the final entry based on the votes you all will drop. The results will be out by tomorrow. Excited already?
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
