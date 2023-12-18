Best-dressed Actress of 2023 Results: Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash emerges winner with 58 percent votes

With its glam and glitters television industry has witnessed several actresses raising the internet temperature with their chic and hot looks. Now, as 2023 is coming to an end, Pinkvilla conducted a poll on December 17, inviting the readers to vote for their favorite and decide the best-dressed actress of 2023. As soon as the poll went live, we had lots of responses flooding in.

Now, the results are finally here. Scroll down to know who among Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Choudhary, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, and Hina Khan earned the title of the best-dressed actress of 2023, as calculated on the basis of our readers’ votes.

Fans vote Tejasswi Prakash as the Best-dressed actress of 2023

At the end of the intense voting, many fans backed Tejasswi Prakash for the crown. As fans mostly voted for her, the actress has been crowned as the Best-dressed actress of 2023 with 58% votes. The runner-up is Priyanka Choudhary with 19% votes, and Hina Khan bagged the third place with 12% votes in her pockets. Next on the list were Mouni Roy and Nia Sharma, respectively.

Check out the results here:

About the faces included in the Best-dressed Actress of 2023 POLL

Talking about the nominations, Pinkvilla held the poll that included five television actresses, viz. Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Choudhary, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, and Hina Khan. While Priyanka is known for her striking sense of style, Mouni Roy rules with her impeccable fashion sense. On the other hand, Nia Sharma is a master when it comes to personifying hotness with her sizzling photos, and Hina Khan is the epitome of elegance.

Advertisement

About Tejasswi Prakash

Since she holds the title of Best-dressed actress of 2023 based on our poll results, there’s no need to define her fashion choices that always appear alluring and stunning. However, speaking of Tejasswi Prakash’s work front, she is popularly known for essaying the triple role in Colors TV’s Naagin. She rose to fame following her participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15. Besides this, Tejasswi recently appeared as a guest on Temptation Island India alongside her beau Karan Kundrra.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: 'Love You MO Maasi': Aashka Goradia responds as Mouni Roy showers love on former's baby boy