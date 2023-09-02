Best friend to perfect mentor in Bigg Boss 13; Remembering Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

Popular star Sidharth Shukla was among the most loved and talented actors in the entertainment industry who impressed the audiences every time with his powerful performances. His untimely demise on September 2, 2021, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left a void that's impossible to fill. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. He was not just a star; he was an icon. His journey to stardom began with modeling, and he quickly made a name for himself in the world of entertainment. But it wasn't just his professional achievements that endeared Sidharth to people, it was his generosity, humility, and warmth off-screen that truly set him apart.

Sidharth's striking looks and magnetic charisma made him a sought-after face on television screens. It was his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 that catapulted him to nationwide fame. In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth emerged as a larger-than-life person. His raw, unfiltered personality and ability to connect with the audience made him a fan favorite. His camaraderie with other contestants, especially Shehnaaz Gill, touched the hearts of millions. He displayed a rare blend of strength and vulnerability that resonated with people from all walks of life.

Here's remembering Sidharth Shukla through his Bigg Boss 13 moments:

Appreciating Bigg Boss 13's team efforts:

While having a candid conversation with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla was seen praising the camera people who edit Bigg Boss episodes. He was seen appreciating their constant efforts and dedication towards their work.

Taking a stand for gender equality:

Sidharth was seen explaining to Paras how to not differentiate between male and female.

Consoling Shehnaaz Gill:

When Shehnaaz Gill got emotional, Sidharth was seen being a true friend consoling her and explaining her situation.

Being a perfect mentor for Paras:

Here, Sidharth was seen guiding Paras Chhabra on how to control his tone during arguments. He was seen telling him how his tone can create huge disagreements and how the second person might take it negatively.

Being a best friend to Asim Riaz:

Like every other best friends, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have had their fair share of differences in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, there were numerous times when their bond made fans emotional and they received immense love for it. Here, Sidharth is explaining to Asim how precious he is for him

Speaking about his career, it was in 2008 when Sidharth bagged his first show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and later starred in several hit shows. Sidharth rose to fame after his breakthrough performance in Balika Vadhu in 2012 made him a household name. He was also a part of numerous shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more.

Sidharth's sudden passing left a profound impact on his fans and colleagues. As we pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary, let us remember his warmth and infectious smile that made him a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.

