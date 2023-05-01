Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo's death: Still coming to terms with it

Masterchef Australia judge and chef Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46 and breathed his last on Sunday, April 30, in Melbourne. His family confirmed the unfortunate news via an official statement on his Instagram account. According to the reports, no cause of death was given. A Victoria Police spokesperson said that his death is not being treated as 'suspicious'. Jock's sudden demise even shocked the Indian entertainment world and many celebs are mourning the loss of this gem. Popular actress Jennifer Winget is one of them!

Jennifer Winget mourns Jock Zonfrillo's demise:

For the unversed, in 2021 during the pandemic, Jock Zonfrillo and Jennifer teamed up for Jock & Jen. The duo collaborated for a virtual cook-along, where the Masterchef Australia judge shared his quick-fix healthy recipes. Today, after his demise, Jennifer Winget penned a long note mourning his loss. She wrote, "First, simply a fan from afar, then how blessed to have our paths cross - To have known you, learned from and shared in your craft, culture and cuisine, from slightly closer quarters, will forever be life's cherished memory. Shocked and saddened with the rest of the world. Still coming to terms with it all. My heart is with your beautiful family during this difficult time. You lived large. Your life, like your recipes, all from the heart. Now rest in love dearest Jock as we make a meal of all the memories you leave us with."

Take a look at Jennifer's note:

She also shared a small clip from her collaboration with Jock Zonfrillo.

Take a look at the PIC here-

Not only Jennifer, but Chef Kunal Kapur also remember Jock Zonfrillo and mourned the loss of this gem.

Take a look at Kunal Kapur's note:

For the uninformed, Jock had hosted a number of cooking shows such as Nomad Chef, Restaurant Revolution and Chef Exchange. Speaking about his personal life, Jock is survuded by his wife Lauren Fried and four children.

