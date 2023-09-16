BFFs Karan Wahi and Ritvik Dhanjani indulge in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities by handcrafting Ganpati idol

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, known for his role in Pavitra Rishta, boasts of a substantial and dedicated fan following. But what delights the fans more is his enduring friendship with fellow actor Karan Wahi, a popular figure in television, which spans over a decade. They share a penchant for fun-filled activities and have even participated together in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made In India. With Ganesh Chaturthi on the anvil, celebrities are gearing up for the festivities, and recently, both Rithvik and Karan were spotted crafting Ganpati idols out of clay, adding a personal touch to their celebrations.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi brings Ganpati home

The actor posted a video on his Instagram showing how his friends are making a Ganpati and bringing happiness to their house. The actor captioned it, "And just like that, bringing him to life".

Take a look!

The actor, along with his close friend Karan Wahi was actively involved in crafting a clay Ganpati idol, with their other friends joining in the creative endeavor. Fans are delighted and filled with joy witnessing their collaboration. A fan wrote, "very year I wait for this video of yours where you mould and welcome Bappa. It really fills me with a lot of joy just to see him." Another fan wrote, "And I was waiting for this video..that you will going to make ganpati ji." Some fans also asked about Asha Negi, who was the former bae of Rithvik.

A fan commented, "Missing negi in here ." Another fan wrote, "First i thought Rithvik and Asha are dancing ."

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Work Front

Rithvik has been a part of many shows like Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He has hosted India's Best Dancer. He was part of a web series Cartel and was also seen in Nach Baliye with Asha Negi. On the other hand, Karan Wahi was part of Dil Mil Gaye and Channa Mereya and debuted in movies with Hate Story IV.

