BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani create beach memories together on Thailand vacay; shell major friendship goals

Be it her style statement or acting chops, Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Beginning her career as a television actress, she has come a long way, proving her versatility. Thanks to her active social media presence, fans keep receiving glimpses of Mouni's personal and professional life. This time, she has given a sneak peek into her vacation mode.

Mouni Roy enjoys with Disha Patani

Of late, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have been spotted together at several events and multiple occasions. The two actresses reflect major friendship goals and also enjoy vacationing together as besties. Taking their friendship journey ahead, Mouni and Disha are back in a vacay mood as they reunite to have fun and create memorable moments once again.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mouni Roy uploaded a few snaps and clips treating fans. The Naagin actress dropped a snapshot that shows her and Disha holding each other's hands with love, proving their love, friendship, and mutual understanding.

Have a look at the photos:

Both actresses look happy, and the charm on their faces speaks volumes. As BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani enjoy near the beach in Thailand, the two define the real meaning of 'friendship.' It seems like they finally made that 'girls trip' happen that we all look forward to.

Further, the Naagin actress also shared a few unseen pictures and captioned it, "Holiday with my favourite girl."

About Mouni Roy

When it comes to Mouni Roy's career, it looks exceptionally impressive. Talking about her popular and famous performances, the actress is known for her roles in Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. Needless to say, her energy and acting prowess are the factors that you will definitely fall for.

Besides this, Mouni proved her acting mettle in a 2018 period sports film, Gold. Sharing the screens alongside Akshay Kumar, the actress successfully made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood. Further, she received a major breakthrough owing to her performance in Brahmastra as an antagonist. Her role as Junoon in the film has been praised by many. Most recently, Mouni Roy was seen in the reality show Temptation Island India as 'Queen of Hearts.'

