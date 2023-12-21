BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani holiday on beach, post PICS twinning in white mini dress

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have been enjoying their holidays in Thailand. The actresses took to social media to upload several photos and videos of the holidays. Fans of the actresses are delighted to see pictures and videos of the actresses having a gala time and setting major friendship goals. Today, they uploaded photos of them enjoying sunsets on the beach wearing matching white dresses.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani enjoy beach time

The inseparable duo has been treating followers to glimpses of their tropical getaway, filling their feeds with sunny pictures and lively videos. Today, the actresses set social media abuzz by posting adorable pictures of them twinning in chic white mini dresses, radiating pure vacation vibes. The caption accompanying Mouni Roy's snapshots simply read, "Of sonnets & sunsets…"

Check out the pictures here:

While the first picture is a selfie of Mouni and Disha, the second gives a complete idea of Mouni's outfit. The Naagin actress is posing on the rocks with waves touching her feet.

About Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's outfit

The Naagin actress wore a white halter neck mini dress with lace details along the edges. The backless dress has a ruched waistband, defining the silhouette of the beautiful actress. The two layers at the bottom give the dress a playful vibe.

The white dress of Mouni Roy screams beach vacay from every angle. Her bestie, Disha Patani, looked equally gorgeous in a strappy white dress. The two set major BFF goals, twinning in white and posing with the vast ocean in the backdrop.

Fans of the actresses dropped lovely comments on the thread. Most of them wrote how they never fail to set friendship goals.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's Thailand vacation

A few days back, Mouni Roy gave fans a sneak peek into their vacation diaries with a series of captivating images. The first snapshot featured Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, both adorned in stylish outfits. While Mouuni wore a maroon flowy dress, Disha wore a red swimsuit.

In another delightful click, Mouni Roy, seated on a swing, appeared to be savoring every moment of her vacation bliss. Meanwhile, Disha Patani was captured in a serene moment, engrossed in a book, against the mesmerizing backdrop of the setting sun.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni Roy expressed her joy, writing in the caption, "Holiday with my favourite girl."

Check out Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's Thailand pics here:

Mouni Roy, known for her roles in television and Bollywood, is a prominent figure in the entertainment and showbiz world. The actress rose to fame after portraying a series of lead characters on successful television shows. Her most noteworthy role on TV is the lead in Naagin.

Mouni has been seen on the big screen in many projects. Last year, she got her breakthrough after featuring in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. On the other hand, Disha Patani has many successful films to her credit, including Baaghi, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others.

The friendship between the actors goes back a long time, when they went to an international concert last year. Since then, they have regularly been spotted together at parties and events, setting major style goals.

