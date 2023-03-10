BFFs Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa are all smiles as they pose by the sunset; See PICS

Popular actress Mouni Roy is presently busy touring the US and has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of her whereabouts. For the unversed, Mouni flew to the US for Akshay Kumar's The Entertainer show. The actress is accompanied by Akshay Kumar Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. The Entertainer show tour is being held in the US, and the team will travel to four cities including Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland. The tour kickstarted on March 3 in Atlanta and the celebs have been constantly sharing photos and videos of their tour on social media handles.

Mouni Roy's new post:

Today, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared several new photos with her new BFFs Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa. Firstly, the actress shared a few solo pictures wherein she is seen wearing a white crop top and a grey thigh-high slit skirt. Mouni then dropped a few pictures of her happy time with BFFs Disha and Sonam. All three pretty ladies are all smiles as they have been candidly captured here. Sharing these photos, Mouni wrote, "Of Sonnets and Sunsets..ORLANDO Me by @dishapatani."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Akshay Kumar's performance on Women's Day:

Pinkvilla exclusively got a glimpse of Akshay Kumar's performance from The Entertainers tour. Akshay and the team performed in the US, and it was a full house yet again. In the video, Akshay was seen taking the Khiladi route and going upside down. He did an aerial stunt with one of the ladies. The audience went gaga after watching him do such a cool stunt.

Akshay Kumar's professional commitments:

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has several films such as OMG 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra in the pipeline. Along with this, he is all set to make a debut in the Marathi film industry with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

Speaking about Mouni Roy, the actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra where she played an antagonist and essayed the role of Junoon.

