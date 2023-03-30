Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh on people leaving the show: 'Focus on those who are still working'

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is among the cult comedy shows airing on the screens and recently completed 8 years to its premiere. It continues to entertain its audience with its rib-tickling characters and engaging track. The show comprises highly popular and talented actors such as Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, Saanand Verma, and others. Aasif Sheikh has always got a lot of appreciation for playing the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the sitcom. Recently, the actor in an interview talked about the people who left the show in between and also reacted to one of his statements that he gave earlier.

Aasif Sheikh talks about actors leaving Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Recently, Aasif Sheikh reacted to one of his statements over Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai where he said, “I am sorry, nobody misses people who have left and moved on...” Adding to this, Assif said, “When we started eight years ago, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai was planned as a daily for six months. We shot the pilot episode with different people. None knew which way it would swing. And see today after all these years, the show is still going on. New ones joined and old ones left for different reasons. But show chal raha hai.”

He further added that, “The only reason I can cite is that kaam or waqt kisi ke liye nai rukta. So why talk about those left and moved on and not focus on those who are still working hard to make the content work after over 2000 episodes. We can’t take away their credit.”

Aasif Sheikh talks about his family’s reactions to his shows

Talking about if his family watches his shows or films, Aasif said, “Aree nai, my children are all grown up and have their choices. But as far as I know my family prefers watching me on stage than screen. They don’t watch my shows at all. Also, as I love theatre so I enjoy people watching me on stage and giving me instant reactions. Theatre never makes me feel old. It’s there that I’m still a youngster trying to find appreciation.”

