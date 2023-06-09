Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabi's bold pregnancy photoshoot sets internet ablaze

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Vidisha Srivastava known for her onscreen character, Anita bhabi, is pregnant with her first child. She is due in July and her maternity photoshoots have set the internet ablaze. Draped in a red saree sans blouse, Vidisha, who is in her third trimester, flaunted her bump. The bold and beautiful pictures have captivated the eyes of the audience and they can't stop gushing about it. The 32-year-old worked throughout her pregnancy and is all praises for her husband's support during this phase.

Vidisha Srivastava exchanged wedding vows with Sayak Paul in December 2018, who works at a coal mining company. The couple did a maternity photoshoot, and the aesthetic pictures were shared on social media by a paparazzo. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress donned two looks for the shoot. Her first look had an artistic approach with a red wraparound saree, bindi, and classic red lipstick. For her second look, Vidisha chose to go subtle with her colour choice and wore white pants, paired with a long shrug of the same colour adorned with a silver neckpiece.

Take a look at Vidisha Srivastava's pregnancy photoshoot here:

The pregnancy photoshoots have created a discussion online, and speaking about it, Vidisha Srivastava told ETimes that through this photoshoot, she wanted to remind herself of how she looked while she expected her first child. The Bhabi Ji... actress continued that the whole idea behind capturing these moments was to accept, and respect her new self and keep it real and full of love.

Vidisha on working during her pregnancy

Speaking about working as Anita Bhabi for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Vidisha stated that she finds working 'therapeutic' and till the time she can get up and move, she will continue to work. "I will keep shooting till I can. I get up, move around and talk to people, and shoot comic scenes. Everyone tells me the child will be a born actor. I will take a short break for about a month after the delivery and resume work as soon as possible. The production house has been very accommodating, and the unit keeps giving me breaks during the day. I designed my clothes in a way that my baby bump doesn't show too much,” said the mother-to-be.

Vidisha on her unplanned pregnancy

The actress shared that her pregnancy was unplanned and was nervous about breaking this news to her production house, as she got pregnant 10 months after joining the show. "God's plans are the best. My husband has been my strongest support and will move from Ranchi to Mumbai after my delivery. However, I didn't know how to break the news to my producers, as I got pregnant 10 months after joining the show. To my surprise, the producers congratulated me. I was certain about being able to manage the shoot, as Saumya Tandon also shot for the show through her pregnancy," concluded Vidisha.

