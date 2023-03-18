Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Vidisha Srivastava is expecting her first child: Reports

Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who is well known for playing Anita Bhabhi in &TV's popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, is reportedly set to welcome her first child with husband Sayak Paul. She made an entry in the show after Nehha Pendse, who portrayed the role of Anita earlier, made an exit.

According to the reports by Times Of India, a source from the show said that Vidisha is six months pregnant but people don’t know it yet as her baby bump is not visible yet. "As she will be taking maternity leave, we have to keep scenes ready in advance for her so that that break does not affect the show," said the source.

"The makers have not thought about any replacements yet as it is certain that Vidisha has no plans of quitting the show and will certainly be back after her maternity break,” the source further added.

This popular show has seen three actresses portraying the role of Anita Bhabhi. When the show started in 2015, Saumya Tandon portrayed the role but she left the show in 2020 and was replaced by Nehha Pendse. Neha played Anita for two years but later quit the show in 2022. Finally, Vidisha stepped into her shoes.

About Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most loved shows on television screens. The first episode was aired in 2015 and since then, the show, which features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava in the lead roles, has never failed to entertain the audience with its storyline and characters.

