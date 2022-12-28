Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Ishwar Thakur to Satish Kaul; 5 celebs who were vocal about their financial struggles

Lockdown acted as a heavy hammer on celebs too and during that period, many of them did not shy away from opening up about financial instability, incapability of paying EMIs, running into debts, and the hardships that follow along. Here are a few celebrities who were open about facing a financial crunch in their lives.

This showbiz industry only shows the best side of an actor's life and portrays everything that is glamorous. The actors are forced to maintain a high-profile lifestyle and standard, which looks appealing to their fans and followers. It is not easy to maintain a particular status and flaunt a happy smile when one is struggling to fulfill daily ends. Many of them are pushed into a dark phase because of no timely income, especially the TV actors considering the payment process. As things were about to get simpler, Covid 19 pandemic crisis happened, which turned the world upside down for many of us, including our celebrities.

5 celebs who were vocal about their financial struggles:

Ishwar Thakur:

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Ishwar Thakur has been a part of the industry for a long time and worked in several shows such as FIR, May I Come In Madam, and more. Ishwar recently spoke about facing a financial crisis ever since the COVID-19 pandemic happened and his condition has only worsened. Sharing his condition with Aaj Tak, Ishwar revealed that he is suffering from a Kidney ailment that has left him with swollen legs and no control over his urine flow. He also mentioned that ever since the pandemic happened he has been out of work, and a few months ago he was diagnosed with kidney disease. Ishwar stated as he is not able to hold his urine due to his Kidney condition, and thus he wore diapers all the time. Unfortunately, due to having no money, he cannot even afford diapers and has been forced to use scrap newspapers as a substitute.

Ishwar also stated that he doesn't have money to get treated by a good doctor as he can't afford it. Earlier, he was getting an Ayurvedic treatment for his condition, but he has stopped that as well. Ishwar exclaimed that he doesn't have any money left for his treatment. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor also revealed that his mother is bedridden and keeps urinating in her clothes. His mother was wearing diapers for the past two years but now due to lack of money, he cannot afford them.

The actor also revealed that he is not getting work due to his health condition and has also given some auditions. However, the producers drop him thinking that something might happen to him on the sets so they will be held responsible. Sharing his critical condition, Ishwar concluded by saying that death seems better than life now but he cannot leave his brother and mother in this condition alone, and hence he is continuing to fight.

Sayantani Ghosh:

Sayantani Ghosh is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been part of numerous popular shows. She was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, playing the lead with Sudeep Sahir. The actress also shared how Covid 19 lockdown affected her and how her payment was stuck. Sayantani shared that she had her standing expenditures, house EMI and car EMI. She also shared that the Government had relaxed the lockdown for 2-3 months so her payments were deferred, but she had to run the house as well.

Sonal Vengurlekar:

Sonal Vengurlekar had opened up about her financial instability through a social media post. Sonal had revealed that she wasn't paid by the producer of 'Yeh Teri Galliyan' and found it difficult to make ends meet back then. And it was her make-up man, Pankaj, who offered her Rs 15,000 and asked Sonal to return it during his wife's delivery phase. Sonal shared that when her calls were not received by the production house of the show, that's when she decided to talk about it on social media. She further said that after her post she started receiving payments in small amounts. Sonal also revealed that after the media started covering her post the production house paid her and also thanked the media for spreading the word.

Satish Kaul:

Satish Kaul (73) is one of the most prominent names in the industry and has worked in several shows. The actor who is best remembered as Lord Indra from BR Chopra's mythological show, Mahabharat, was also going through a tough phase during the nationwide lockdown. Earlier, in a conversation with a publication, Satish stated that he was staying in a small rented place in Ludhiana. Previously, he was staying in an old age home but later he stayed in this rented place. He further shared that the lockdown made matters worse for him and he was struggling for medicines, groceries, and basic needs. He had also asked people to help him.

Ashiesh Roy:

Ashiesh has been a prominent face of the TV industry and has worked with many well-known actors and shows. During the Covid 19 Lockdown, the actor also saw a worse situation after getting admitted to the ICU for health-related issues. The actor sought help from his industry friends on Facebook and actors like Jyotsna Chandola responded to his request.