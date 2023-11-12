Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Yogesh Tripathi misses co-star Deepesh Bhan; drops old PIC with him and Saumya Tandon

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Yogesh Tripathi remembers his close friend and co-star Deepesh Bhan. Deepesh Bhan, who essayed the role of Malkhan Singh in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, passed away at the age of 41 on July 23, 2022. The news of his sudden demise shook the entertainment fraternity and many mourned the loss of this talented actor.

Yogesh Tripathi remembers Deepesh Bhan:

Just a few hours ago, Yogesh Tripathi, known for playing the role of Daroga Happu Singh, shared a throwback picture from the sets of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. In this old picture, the actor is seen posing with co-stars Saumya Tandon, Vaibhav Mathur and late actor Deepesh Bhan. All are seen flashing their million-dollar smile as they pose for the picture whereas Deepesh is seen holding a handbag. Sharing this memory of Deepesh with his fans, Yogesh captioned, "Miss u depesh (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Yogesh Tripathi's post here-

More about Deepesh Bhan's demise:

Deepesh Bhan's sudden demise left a void in the hearts of many. The actor passed away last year after succumbing to a brain haemorrhage. He collapsed on the ground after playing cricket and was rushed to the hospital. His sudden demise shocked everyone as he was known to be a fitness enthusiast. Deepesh Bhan was survived by his wife Neha and a 1.5-year-old son.

After Deepesh's demise, his wife Neha started her career as a makeup and hair artist to make a living for herself and her son. She is currently assisting a celebrity makeup artist and attending events where the celebs require makeup artists and hairstylists.

More about Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai:

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai premiered on March 5, 2015, and has been entertaining the audience since then. The sitcom has a massive fan following due to its interesting characters, one-liners and storyline. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai stars Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari), Shubhangi Atre Poorey (Angoori Manmohan Tiwari), Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Saanand Verma (Anokhelal Saxena), Yogesh Tripathi and others in pivotal roles.

