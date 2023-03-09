Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre splits from husband after 19 years of marriage; Read Report

A popular television actress, Shubhangi Atre has been in the entertainment industry for some time now. While the actress has worked in many hit shows of Ekta Kapoor, her stint as the adorable Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai made her a household name. The actress had her fair share of struggles in the industry before reaching where she is now. Shubhangi, who got married at an early age recently confirmed that she is separating from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage.

Shubhangi Atre on separating from husband Piyush

Shubhangi and Piyush tied the knot in 2003 in their hometown, Indore and the couple has a teenage daughter, Ashi. Shubhangi was excited to move from Indore to Mumbai after their marriage as it allowed her to follow her dreams. Her husband is into digital marketing and the actress had earlier mentioned that he has always been supportive of her career.

Talking to the Times of India, Shubhangi shared that they tried their best to save the marriage but they could not resolve the differences between them. She said, “We have not been living together for more than a year. I understand mutual respect, trust, companionship, and friendship are essential for a strong marriage. We gave each other space after things didn’t work out and we decided to focus on our individual lives and work.”

Shubhangi and Piyush remain on cordial terms

The actress also shared that it was not easy to choose this path. She shared that family is her priority always, but sometimes the relationship suffers damages that are beyond repair. Shubhangi said, “When a relationship of a long time breaks, it also affects you mentally and emotionally. But it cannot be helped.” The actress believes that adversities teach us a lesson. However, amidst all this, she confirmed that they will remain on cordial terms because of their 18-year-old daughter. She doesn’t want her daughter to be affected and this is why she lets Ashi meet Piyush on Sundays. The actress added, “She deserves love from both her mother and father.”

