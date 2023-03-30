Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre shows us how to look regal in red in her Ram Navami look

Popular television actress, Shubhangi Atre has been in the entertainment industry for some time now. The actress rose to fame with her stint as the adorable Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She has been part of several successful shows over the years, but the character of Angoori Bhabhi made her a household name. Shubhangi is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life.

Shubhangi’s Ram Navami celebrations

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Shubhangi took to Instagram to share a photo where she is seen holding a diya. She used the hashtag RamNavami, and it is evident from the photo that she was snapped after performing a puja. For the outfit, Shubhangi chose to go traditional in a red bandhani saree with a golden border. She wore a similar colored sleeveless blouse and kept her look simple with minimal makeup. A simple gold necklace and small earrings, with tied-back hair, rounded off her look.

Take a look at Shubhangi’s picture here:

About Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

A comedy show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been on air since 2015 and is set in Kanpur. It revolves around two neighbours and their hilarious surroundings. The show recently celebrated the completion of 2000 episodes running successfully for 8 years. Besides Shubhangi Atre as Angoori bhabhi, the show casts Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti, and Vidisha Srivastava as Anita bhabhi. It airs on &TV and streams on ZEE5.

Shubhangi Atre work front

Shubhangi Atre made her television debut through the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She got her breakthrough in the year 2007 in Kasturi, where she played the lead role opposite Karan Patel. She also appeared in shows like Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Chidiya Ghar, and many more. On the personal front, the actress was recently in the news for separation from her husband Piyush Poorey.

