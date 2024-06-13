Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vidisha Srivastava recalls enduring 21 hours of labor pain; says, ‘I was completely…’

Vidisha Srivastava is doing a stupendous job as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra aka Gori mem in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Despite being a replacement, she has managed to grab eyeballs with her fine acting skills.

Vidisha got pregnant within 10 months of joining the show. However, she amazed one and all by returning to work within two months of delivery. In a recent interaction with ETimes, the new mother in town opened up about her painful delivery experience. The actress also spoke about receiving mixed reactions to her maternity photoshoot.

Vidisha Srivastava opens up about going through 21 hours of labor pain

Divulging on her delivery ordeal, Vidisha Srivastava said that she wanted to deliver normally instead of going for a c-section and so, she had to endure labor pain for 21 hours. After this significant time period, when her little girl was born, she could not even feel the moment.

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress stated, “I was in extreme pain and completely numb. When my daughter was handed over to me, I could not feel that moment because I was in so much pain. I still remember the moment but not the feeling.”

Take a look at Vidisha Srivastava’s latest post:

Vidisha on getting trolled for her bold maternity shoot

Furthermore, Vidisha who stars opposite Aasif Sheikh in the comedy show, discussed getting bashed for flaunting her baby bump in the maternity photoshoot. She said that the people who trolled her for showing her bigger belly were the same who would heap praise on her bikini pictures.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said, “I started enjoying the changes in my body. I wanted to flaunt it and cherish the moment for my lifetime. I got this opportunity for the first time and did not want to miss out on anything. So, I did the shoot. I never cared about the trolls. It’s their mentality and perception.”

For the unversed, Vidisha Srivastava replaced Neha Pendse, who came in place of Saumya Tandon, to play the role of Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show also features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, and Shubhangi Atre.

