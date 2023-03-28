Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti buys a new house; Drops PICS from housewarming party

Rohit Suchanti has now become a popular household name with his stint in the daily soap Bhagyalakshmi. The actor has been a part of the showbiz world for quite some time now and he is adored by his fans for his good looks and acting skills. Besides, this Rohit is very active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Currently, he is paired with Aishwarya Khare in the show and fans just love to see them on-screen. Recently, Rohit shared a couple of pictures on his social media handle as he threw a housewarming party for his friends and co-actors.

Rohit Suchanti drops PIC from housewarming party

For the unversed, Rohit Suchanti recently bought a new house for himself in Mumbai and threw a housewarming party for his close friends and co-actors of Bhagyalakshmi. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a series of pictures from the party. Along with the pictures, Rohit also wrote, ‘One family Thank you for coming everyone.’ In the first picture, we can see the actor posing with Aishwarya and fans are just going crazy in the comment section whereas in the other pictures, Rohit posed with his other friends. A fan wrote, ‘First picture that we are waiting for’, while another one commented, ‘Onscreen se bhi jada acha apka offscreen bond hai.’

About Rohit Suchanti

On the professional front, Rohit Suchanti has been a part of several popular shows including Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and Bigg Boss 12. Currently, is playing the lead role of Rishi Oberoi in the show titled Bhagya Lakshmi opposite Aishwarya Khare which airs on Zee TV.

