Bhagya Lakshmi: Did you know Aishwarya Khare wore a 20 kgs lehenga for a wedding scene? See on-set photos

Bhagya Lakshmi, a popular Zee TV series starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, has been making news since its launch. Aishwarya Khare has captured headlines as she graced the TV screens in an amazing bridal gown in the series Bhagya Lakshmi. Read on to know all about the gorgeous lehenga.

Aishwarya Khare, the most beautiful Bhagya Lakshmi bride

In photos from the sets of Bhagya Laxmi, Aishwarya Khare looked stunning in the 20 kg bridal lehenga. The lehenga color solely complimented Aishwarya’s heavy bridal jewelry set. The actress wore a lovely golden and red lehenga with a spectacular green and white necklace with a hint of pink in it, a maang tikka, and a nose ring.

The viewers believed that the actress looked phenomenal in her lehenga but they know it would've been hard for her to carry the heavy outfit.

Have a look at this onset fun video

See what the actress has to say about her bridal look

According to a report in ETimes, Aishwarya said, “Getting into a bridal look always makes me happy, and this time when we were finalizing my look along with the stylist and creative of our show, I gave my set of inputs as I wanted my look to stand out. I must say that they were accommodating, and I am really happy to see how the look turned out in the end. I am wearing a proper red and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence, which I think looks absolutely stunning on me.”

She added, “But little did I know how heavy it would be! I realized it would be! I realized it when I wore it for the first time and walking around in a 20-kg outfit on the set and outside, especially during the rainy season in Mumbai, is challenging, but I still had a great time shooting in the outfit and look. But that’s not it!”

The Bhagya Lakshmi actress mentioned her statement necklace weighed around about 5 to 6 kilograms along with her 20kgs heavy lehenga. Khare further added, “What was tougher than all this was the fact that it took me nearly 1 and a half hours to get into this bridal look and even though it did get a little tiring for me, I had a lot of fun shooting for this whole sequence.”

Work-wise, Aishwarya began her acting career in 2014 and then worked on many projects. She also made an appearance in Naagin 5, where she played the role of Meera Sharma.