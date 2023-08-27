Bhagya Lakshmi fame Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s last Meet & Greet; take a look

Bhagya Lakshmi, featuring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, has emerged as a beloved show on Indian television. The television series premiered on August 3, captivating audiences from the start, and it has continued to gain momentum since then. The cherished on-screen pairing is presently relishing their final meet and greet with fans in Indonesia. Rohit Suchanti took to his social media to share a video, highlighting the overwhelming affection and support their fans showered upon them during this meet and greet session.

Let’s take a look at the Suchanti’s IG post:

Just a few hours ago, the actor shared a video capturing their final meet and greet session with fans in Indonesia. Aishwarya and Rohit were brimming with joy as they expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming response and affection received from their fans.

Suchanti captioned and wrote, “Last day in Indonesia, finishing up the last Meet & Greet with the fans in Surabaya. Me and Aishwarya can’t really explain what we went through …. Best moments of our careers, and the kind of love we got from the crowd is just… words would fall short !! Just wanna say I love Bhagyalakshmi and thank you INDONESIA FOR ALL THE LOVE. Thank you @antv_official for everything.”

Rohit diligently kept his Instagram followers informed about their trip to Indonesia. Just two days ago, he shared a video of his solo meet and greet session on his Instagram account. Attending the event without his co-actress, he shared the video along with a heartfelt caption, “I’m out of words, I don’t know what to feel, I really don’t think I can explain what I just experienced. All I wanna say is …. I LOVE YOU INDONESIA 🇮🇩 @aishwarya_khare Missed you here.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

About Rohit Suchanti

In his professional journey, Rohit Suchanti has made his mark through his involvement in several popular shows, including Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and his participation in Bigg Boss 12. He also played the role in Saas Bina Sasural as a child artist. Presently, Rohit is playing the lead role of Rishi Oberoi in the show titled Bhagya Lakshmi, opposite Aishwarya Khare. The show is currently airing on Zee TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Things fans need to know about Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's show Bhagya Lakshmi