Bhagya Lakshmi: From a junior artist to being the lead, Rohit Suchanti reveals how he became an actor

Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. #RishMi have become household names. However, recently, viewers witnessed how Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) brings Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) back home to take care of her, and the Oberoi family is trying to find a perfect match for her. With some exciting twists and turns, Bhagya Lakshmi indeed has loads of drama for the viewers in the upcoming episodes!

They say to reach certain heights, hard work and consistency are the most important things to do, while there will be multiple roadblocks, a ‘never give up’ attitude always helps one to strive harder. Such has been the journey of Rohit Suchanti, who has faced his share of challenges to reach where he is today. The actor started his career in the year 2014 as a junior artist and is currently playing the lead role in one of the top-rated shows on television. In fact, Rohit is also known for his amazing weight loss journey, which helped him get better opportunities in his career.