Bhai Dooj 2022: Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera to Ishqbaaz; 5 TV shows that emphasised siblings' bond

Bhai Dooj is the auspicious festival that is celebrated every year in order to honour the bond between siblings. This year, we will ring in the occasion today October 26, and everyone is celebrating it with great zeal. Having said that, we all know that our TV shows and films play a major role in shaping the mindset of the audiences. Be it by showing grand celebrations or depicting the importance of relationships, it often creates an impact on the audience. Over the years, there have been several TV shows who emphasised siblings' bond and passed a message to the audiences about its importance. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, we are listing down 5 shows about siblings' bond:

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera:

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera was a popular daily soap and aired on Star Plus from 2012 to 2015. This show starred Neha Wagh, Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty in pivotal roles. The story revolved around the precious bond between a brother Rannvijay Singh and his half-sister Veera. Rannvijay essayed by Shivin Narang was a doting brother who raises Veera aka Digangana Suryavanshi like his own sister. Rannvijay nurtures Veera like a mother and sacrifices his own life to educate and raise his sister. Veera is equally attached to her brother and cares a lot for him. The show was certainly a treat for the fans and beautifully depicted the journey of the siblings.

Ishqbaaz:

Ishqbaaz starring Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Srivastava was another popular daily soap that aired on Star Plus from 2016 to 2019. The story of this show was about the Oberoi brothers- Shivaay aka Nakuul Mehta, Omkara aka Kunal Jaisingh and Rudra aka Leenesh Mattoo. These three brothers shared an unbreakable bond despite the consequences their family faced. They overcame all the obstacles together and keep on emerging stronger. The audiences always praised the bonding of the Oberoi brothers, and these three always proved that brothers are the first best friends one could ever have.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai:

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai starred Krystle Dsouza, Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in pivotal roles. The show aired on Star Plus from 2011 to 2013 and received a great response from the audiences. The story of the show revolved around the life of two sisters; Jeevika (essayed by Krystle Dsouza) was the elder sister, and Manvi (essayed by Nia Sharma) was the younger one. It was shown that Jeevika and Manvi's parents passed away when they were children, and both lived with their grandmother. Jeevika treated Manvi like her own child, and both were very attached to each other. It was a great show that depicted the beautiful relationship of two sisters, their sacrifices for each other, and how they support one another through thick and thin.

Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur:

Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur was another popular show which starred Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Varun Kapoor, and Namish Taneja in pivotal roles and aired from 2015 to 2016. The story of the show revolved around the life of two sisters Swara (essayed by Helly Shah) and (Ragini essayed by Tejasswi Prakash). It is shown how they become best friends and later realise that they are half-sisters. They become close to each other as they try to reunite their parents, who loved each other. It was also shown that the two get married in the same family, and they fight all the obstacles together to protect their family.

Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke:

Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke starred Roopal Tyagi, Mahima Makwana, Ankit Gera and Piyush Sahdev as main leads and aired from 2012 to 2015. Roopal Tyagi essayed Gunjan Garg, and Mahima Makwana essayed Rachna Tripathi in the show and their relationship was the highlight of the show. While Gunjan is a fun-loving and modern girl, Rachna is shy and introverted, and the two cousins lived together after Gunjan's mother passed away. The way they support each other through thick and thin and motivate one another like true sisters was loved by the audience, and the show received a great response.

