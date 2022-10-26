Bhai Dooj 2022: Rupali Ganguly-Vijay to Jannat Zubair-Ayaan; 5 TV brother-sister duo who are sibling goals

Today October 26th, we celebrate the auspicious and most special festival of Bhai Dooj. This festival celebrates the unbreakable bond of a brother and sister and the bitter-sweet relationship they share. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother's wrists. The brothers, in return, promise to protect and honour their sisters forever. Also, a day when sisters can rip off their brother’s pocket and they do not complain about it. Like everyone, our celebs also believe in celebrating every festival with great zeal, and Bhai Dooj is surely one of them. On this special day, let's take a look at the siblings of the showbiz world and their adorable pictures:

Rupali Ganguly and Vijay Ganguly:

Rupali Ganguly and Vijay Ganguly are among the most talented siblings in the entertainment world. Rupali is among the popular actresses in the Telly industry and has been winning hearts with her performance in Anupamaa. On the other hand, Vijay Ganguly is also a choreographer-producer. Both have received immense love from fans and have been honored with many accolades for their achievements.

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair:

Jannat Zubair is among the reigning divas of the showbiz world and has been part of the industry for a long time. The actress also has a younger brother Ayaan, who is also famous on social media and has a massive fan following. Jannat and Ayaan are often spotted having fun, and their strong bond is visible through their social media videos.

Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra:

Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most talented young actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of several projects over the years. Speaking of Rohan, the actor is also famous in the entertainment world. Ashnoor and Rohan share a very close bond and never fail to give a glimpse of their relationship on social media. Bonded by emotions, Ashnoor and Rohan often showed what a brother and sister relationship must look like.

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh:

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh are among the most popular brother-sister duo in the telly world. The two share a great understanding and can be tagged as the coolest siblings in tinsel town. Krushna is Arti's elder brother, and he often pens heartfelt messages for his sister expressing how special she is to him, and fans adore their bond.

Mishkat K Varma and Mihika Varma:

Mishkat K Verma and Mihika Verma are popular actors on the small screen. While Mihika rose to fame with the hit TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is now settled in the US, Mishkat is presently playing Aarav Sanghani in Anandibaa Aur Emily. Mishkat is Mihika's younger brother, and the two often share adorable pictures with each other on their social media handles.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill bewitches in black saree; Rupali Ganguly and others attend Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash