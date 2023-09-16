‘Bhai log kaisa laga?’ Find out what made Karan Kundrra say this to paparazzi

Karan Kundrra, the charismatic and highly regarded actor in the Indian television industry, continues to capture hearts and headlines with his unique charm and candidness. Renowned for his acting prowess and charismatic persona, Karan Kundrra has firmly established himself as one of the most bankable stars in the Indian television industry. However, it's not just his on-screen talent that makes him a favorite among fans; it's also his off-screen persona and interactions that keep the public intrigued. His recent post on social media is proof of how entertaining he is.

Karan Kundrra paps the paparazzis

In a recent incident that had the paparazzi buzzing, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram story to showcase a different side of his personality. While it is the stars who are always surrounded by the paparazzi, Karan decided to switch th role. His followers were treated to his goofy side when Kundrra playfully took a video of the paparazzi gathered on the streets. In a light-hearted moment, he turned the camera towards the paparazzi and jovially exclaimed, "Chalo, aaj paps ko pap karte hai." Kundrra showcased the presence of the paparazzi, affectionately referring to them as "bhai log." He playfully questioned, "Bhai log, kaisa laga? Pap hoke kaisa laga? (How does it feel? How does it feel to be tapped?)" The camera then zoomed in on various groups of paparazzi, as Kundrra pointed out specific individuals and humorously said, "Ye rahe humare chotu, ye baaki ke bhai log, ye yaha jhoond bana ke, ye bhi hai." Then he shows his car parked on the street and says, "Aur ye rahi basanti. (And this is basanti)" He ends the video with a mischievous grin on his face.

The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor's ability to connect with his audience, both on and off the screen, continues to solidify his position as a beloved figure in the world of Indian entertainment. After taking this video, the actor was spotted leaving the building. He was all smiles as he posed in front of his car for the paps that surrounded him.

