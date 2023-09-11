‘Bhai ne middle finger dikhaya’: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on former contestant abusing him

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 created a buzz after creating history with his winning. The YouTuber who continues vlogging often shares interesting details about the show and him on his vlog. He is super active everywhere and fans of Elvish eagerly wait for him to upload his vlogs. Now, in one of his most recent vlogs, he made a revelation. He revealed that a former Bigg Boss contestant had abused him for no reason. He talked at length about it.

Elvish Yadav on former Bigg Boss contestant abusing him

At the end of his vlog, Elvish shared that he saw a video recently where a former Bigg Boss contestant was seen abusing him. He shared, “Ek mast cheez haat aayi toh. Naam nahi lunga mein, but Bigg Boss ke kuch ex-contestant jinki market mein bohot respect hai, humare najre mein bhi hai ya thi, I don’t know, hain hi, aur nahi raha. Bhai ka time chala gaya, bhai aab cloud lene middle finger wagera dikha raha hai. Wo pehle ka video ek do din ho chuka shayad, I don’t know, mereko aaj kisine bheji, “Elvish bhai dekho kya keh raha hai tumhare baarein mein”. Meine yakeen nahi kii, phir meine kholke dekha toh bhai middle finger dikhaya hai. (I won't take names, but one former contestant of Bigg Boss, who has great reputation in the market, and from me as well showed me the middle finger. Somebody sent me the video, and I didn't believe it at first.)”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner further added, "Mein controversy se dur raha hain, na kisika naam lete hai ki bhai wo kharap kar raha hai ye wo, mein apne se matlab rakhte hai, ye nahi ki time chale gaye hain toh aa tumahre aagey ek do gaali bak diya. Mereko nahi pata ayesa kyun bol raha, par bolne do, chalo koi nahi. Hamara agey karke dikhao, hamare saamne dikhao. Peeth peeche achha nahi lagta. Koi baat nahi, mereko lagta nahi uska dimaag hai, ye saab baatein usko samajh mein aaye. (I stay away from controversy. Neither do I take anybody's name that he or she is doing this and that. I take care of my business, not that poke somebody else and use foul language or two for attention.)”

