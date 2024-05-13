Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in Sonchiriya. The former is currently the talk of the town because of the buzz surrounding his upcoming film, Bhaiyya Ji. Manoj has been running busy promoting the movie, which is all set to hit the theaters on May 24. Meanwhile, the actor took a moment to recall his last conversation with Sushant. Manoj revealed how the Pavitra Rishta fame was fond of meat dish, cooked by him.

In a recent interview, Bajpayee also revealed that he had a conversation with Sushant approximately ten days before the latter's tragic demise. Since the two worked closely in Sonchiriya, they spent much time together during the filming days.

Manoj Bajpayee calls Sushant Singh Rajput 'intelligent'

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee reminisced about his working days with Sushant Singh Rajput. He called the Pavitra Rishta actor 'intelligent' and 'sensitive.' The Killer Soup actor added, "Main jo mutton bana ke khilata tha set pe, uska deewana tha. Basically, toh Bihari tha woh. Aur jo meat bhaat hum log khaate the, main banaata tha, kayi baar khaya usne (I used to treat people on the set by cooking mutton, he (Sushant Singh Rajput) loved it. Basically, he was also Bihari. And I prepared the meat and rice we that we ate, he also ate several times)."

Divulging further, Manoj remarked that Sushant wanted to come to his home to have the meat curry. The former commented that listening to the young actor's request, he assured him that as soon as he would make it, he would call him (Sushant) to his home. Meanwhile, the national award winner mentioned that it was their last conversation and about 10 days after the interaction, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise made it to the news.

Manoj Bajpayee was shattered by Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Bhaiyya Ji actor expressed how the MS Dhoni actor's demise left him shocked, and he could not believe the mishappening. Reminiscing about his emotions on Sushant's demise, he said, "I was, like everyone, who were close to him, were shocked and shattered, I was one of them. I just couldn't believe it."

"Abhi bhi. Main believe nahi kar paata hun, do logon ke mrityu ko lekar ke. Ek Sushant ke aur ek Irrfan ke (Even now. I can't believe the death of two people. One of Sushant's and one of Irrfan's). It was too early. It's difficult to come to terms with them going away," added the Satya actor. Talking more about the same, Bajpayee added that they were just thriving and were doing good work in the industry.

About Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is an action film depicting the rooted tale of decoits in Chambal. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, and Manoj Bajpayee in prominent roles. Set in the 1970s, the film opened up to lukewarm responses on its release.

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Known for his impressive acting mettle in both films and television shows, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to popularity with his role as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Further, he ventured into movies and landed his debut with the 2013 release Kai Po Che! The actor also signed the dotted lines for Rajkumar Hirani's PK.

Some of Rajput's other well-known projects are Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, among others. In June 2020, he was found dead in his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

