Bharti Singh, widely recognized for her impeccable comic quotient, is currently serving her hosting duties in Dance Deewane 4. Apart from her appearance in the dance reality show, Bharti also runs a personal vlog, where she gives a sneak peek into her day.

In the recent vlog, the comedian shared that she has been hospitalized, and the doctors updated her about her deteriorating health. The news came out as a complete shock, which emotionally drained Singh.

Bharti Singh disclosed about her health issue

Bharti Singh shot her last vlog for her YouTube channel from the hospital bed. In the video, she was seen apologizing to her YT family for filming herself from the hospital. She explained that she shot this video just to inform everyone that if her vlog doesn’t come up for the next few days, in that case, the audience should know the real reason behind it.

Initially, Singh assumed that she must be having food poisoning; however, the doctor's report was still pending. Bharti also added that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, did try to stop her from shooting the vlog today, but she could not resist it.

Bharti updated that although she was feeling hungry, she could not eat or drink anything as per the doctor’s advice. While the reports were impending, the host requested her fans to pray for her speedy recovery, as she could not bear the pain anymore.

After the 39-year-old comedian regained consciousness, she shared that, as per the reports, she has a stone in her gallbladder, which will be operated upon. Elaborating on the same, she expressed that earlier the couple was thinking that it was just a gastric problem because whenever she used to eat something, she vomited.

Expressing her emotional trauma, she highlighted that her health issue is troubling her family members, who are extremely supportive of her. Further, she sent a message to her fans that if anyone feels intense pain for the first time, then please take immediate medical help, rather than relying on assumptions.

Even in her unbearable pain, Bharti proved that she is a hard-core Aloo Paratha lover, as she asked for it at once when the doctor allowed her to consume something.

Bharti misses Golla in hospital

Later in the vlog, Bharti informed that she has asked Haarsh to stay at home until Golla sleeps because he keeps searching for them, running in the house and calling out ‘Mummy-Papa.’ Expressing the same, she shared her emotions as a parent, saying that it feels so good when your child calls out for you.

The Dance Deewane 4 host highlighted that it was the first time in two years that she had left Golla for three nights. Golla has never slept without her before, but now, due to her hospitalization, her little munchkin is learning to sleep alone.

Adding to this, she mentioned that her husband told her that right now he is playing with his car, and when someone asks him about his mother, he says that she is shooting.

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh started her career as a stand-up comedian with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she emerged as the second runner-up. Some of Bharti’s notable works include shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others.

On the personal front, she got married to screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022

