Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are fun parents to son Laksh; Here's proof

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh are one of the cutest couples in the entertainment and showbiz world. The two never miss an opportunity to make fun of each other, but at the same time, often show their mushy side on social media. Bharti, who rose to fame by doing stand-up comedy fell in love with screenwriter-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa and tied the knot in 2017. They are parents to a baby boy, Laksh.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh enjoy the rains

Bharti Singh loves to keep her followers entertained as the comedian enjoys an immense fan following. Besides maintaining a strong social media presence, she has a YouTube channel where she uploads daily vlogs. The channel, called LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's) started as a joint vlog by Bharti and Haarsh, but due to his busy schedule, Bharti maintains the vlog herself. From sharing daily activities to major life updates, they share every piece of news on the vlog with their followers.

Currently, Bharti and Haarsh are enjoying their time in nature as they went for an escape away from the city. In the latest vlog, they shared how they are enjoying their time. The video also showed Bharti, Haarsh, and their son Laksh, lovingly called Gola enjoying the rain. Bharti can be seen carrying Gola in her arms under the rain and said, "Mein apne bachhe k saath first time bheeg rahi hu." Although Gola wore a raincoat to protect from the rains, he seemed to enjoy the weather as he was all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Haarsh and Bharti's fun moments here:

On the professional front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently seen together in the entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. Also, Bharti Singh hosted one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Krushna Abhishek.

