Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa can't stop adoring their munchkin Laksh in a new VIDEO

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Be it her on-stage performance or her interesting social media posts, Bharti left no stone unturned to entertain the masses. She carved a niche for herself and has received accolades for her talent. Speaking about her personal life, Bharti is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the duo has a son named Laksh. Their son is adored by friends and fans and receives tremendous love for his cuteness.

Bharti Singh shares a new video:

Today, Bharti Singh took to her social media handle and dropped a cute reel with her son Laksh and Harsh on her Instagram story. The comedienne shows how Harsh is busy adoring their son Laksh at 4 am. We also see how the little toddler is enjoying as he laughs and plays with his father.

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's work:

Bharti Singh has been a part of several popular reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Along with that, she even hosted numerous award shows and made the audience laugh with her hilarious acts.

Haarsh has written for shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too. The couple even actively create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)' where they share a glimpse of their personal life.

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti revealed that she is doing a cameo role with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Spilling beans on how she got the role, Bharti said that suddenly one day, she got a call from Karan Johar's team that informed her that there is an advertisement in the middle of the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and they called her and Haarsh for playing the cameo role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How nervous was Bharti Singh to meet Kareena Kapoor? Read Here