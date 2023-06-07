Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get relief in drug case; Court rejects NCB's bail-cancellation plea

Comedian-host Bharti Singh and her writer-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have received relief after a special court rejected their bail-cancellation plea by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. In 2020, the couple was arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of 86.5 grams of cannabis (ganja). However, the following day, they were granted bail by the magistrate court on a bond of Rs.15,000 each. This decision was later challenged by the NCB.

According to PTI, the court, in its last week order, quashed the allegation that Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa interfered with the administration of justice or violated the bail conditions. Furthermore, the magistrate court held on to the case awaiting a response from the NCB but neither the prosecutor nor investigator remained in attendance.

"Therefore, it is not the case that the prosecution was not given opportunity to oppose the application but it is fault on the part of the prosecution that they did not avail the opportunity to file reply…” said the special court.

For the unversed, post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB started an investigation within the industry, and several Bollywood and TV actors' names popped up for allegedly consuming drugs. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa came under the scanner during an interrogation with a drug peddler.

Talking about Bharti and Haarsh's personal life, they tied the knot with each other on December 3, 2017, and became parents to a baby boy, Laksh, on April 3, 2022. On the professional front, the duo create vlogs and are currently focussing on their show, Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull.

