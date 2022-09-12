Bharti Singh and her 'Jaan' Laksh are the cutest Yashoda and Krishna in town; See PHOTO
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the cutest couples in the telly town, and their camaraderie is amazing. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on 3 December 2017 and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh often share every detail about their little munchkin with their fans and are fans' favourite couple. Their hilarious Youtube vlogs on their channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)' are loved by their fans.
Bharti often shares glimpses of her son Laksh on her social media accounts. Today, Bharti shared a new picture with her little munchkin Laksh on her Instagram handle. In this picture, Gola aka Laksh has been dressed up as Krishna, whereas Bharti is also decked up in an ethnic outfit. Both look super cute and can be called as Yashoda and Krishna of the town. Sharing this picture, Bharti captioned, “Golla aur uski mummy." Celebs like Sudhanshu Pandey, Nakuul Mehta, and others have showered their love on this picture and have dropped their comments.
Bharti and Haarsh introduced their son through their YouTube vlogs and also answered a lot of fan questions about him. Right from what does Golla eat, who does he look like, does he wake up at night, who does diaper duty, and how does he behave when he's out versus how is he at home? The new parents answered all the questions very patiently along with Golla in their arms. They also took Gola on his first trip to Goa and recently also jetted off with Gola for an international trip.
On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the popular dance reality show DID Super Moms. Bharti and Haarsh also have their home production show, The Khatra Khatra Show, which is a huge craze among people of all age groups.
Also Read: DID Super Moms 3: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to make a special appearance in the upcoming episode; Watch