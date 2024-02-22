Bharti Singh booked three auto-rickshaw as ride back home after getting ditched by driver

Bharti Singh's daily vlogs serve as a daily dose of laughter for viewers, where the laughter queen, along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, shares updates from her daily life with fans. Bharti's heartwarming vlogs are uploaded to their YouTube channel, Life Of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL). In her latest vlog, the comedian is seen traveling in an auto-rickshaw with her son Golla and house-help, heading home.

Why did Bharti Singh take an auto-rickshaw ride home?

In a recent LOL vlog, Bharti, upon exiting her office late in the evening, discovered she had been ditched by her driver, who was supposed to drop her and her acquaintances home. As a result, she quickly booked three auto-rickshaws. She explains, “Main bahar aayi hun aur mujhe pata chala ki gaadi nahi hai aur humne do teen auto kiye hai, so hum ja rahe hai ("I have come outside and found out that there is no car, and we have called two to three autos, so we are going).” The laughter queen further added, “Yar Bombay mein auto mein (In the auto in Bombay)." From all the vlogs, it's evident that it was both a fun and memorable ride for them.

What’s so surprising about the vlog?

In the latest vlog from Life Of Limbachiyaa's, Bharti Singh reveals that this was the first time her son Golla experienced an auto-rickshaw ride. She asks, “Hey Gole kaisa laga raha hai auto mein? Accha lag raha hai (Hey Gole, how are you feeling in the auto? Are you feeling good)?” Bharti seems extremely excited about her son's first auto-rickshaw journey.

After putting on her mask, Bharti says, “Agar Harsh ko pata chala to bahut daantega (If Harsh finds out, he will scold a lot).” The comedian shares her concern about how her husband, Harsh, would react knowing they traveled home by auto-rickshaw. The Dance Deewane 4 anchor believes traveling by auto-rickshaw occasionally is no big deal. Following in his mother's footsteps, Golla repeats, “Meri pehli rickshaw ride (My first rickshaw ride).”

How did Bharti Singh Limbachiyaa conclude the vlog?

As mentioned earlier in the vlog, Bharti Singh states that if her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, finds out about their auto-rickshaw ride home, he is going to be annoyed. Thus, Bharti decides to keep their enjoyable ride a secret from her husband until he discovers it himself in the vlog.

About Bharti Singh's work

Bharti Singh is a comedian who has also made a name for herself as an anchor. Currently, Bharti is fulfilling her hosting duties on Dance Deewane 4. She began her career as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Some of Bharti’s notable works include appearances on shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others.

