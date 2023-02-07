Bharti Singh drops a cute reel with her son Laksh; Her caption will leave you in splits

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Be it her on-stage performance or her interesting social media posts, Bharti left no stone unturned to entertain the masses. She carved a niche for herself and has received accolades for her talent. Speaking about her personal life, Bharti is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the duo has a son named Laksh. Their son is adored by friends and fans and receives tremendous love for his cuteness.

Today, Bharti Singh took to her social media handle and dropped a cute reel with her son Laksh on her Instagram handle. In this video, the comedienne is seen focusing the camera on Laksh, and the audio is heard, "Instagram vasiyo aap joh yeh bacha dekh rahe isko mei jomato walo ko dene wali hu aur agar kisi ko yeh order karna ho toh bata dijiyega." Sharing this clip, in the caption, Bharti wrote, "Oder Now."

Watch the video here-

Celebs reaction:

As soon as this video was up on the internet, the clip received a massive reaction from fans and friends. Sana Makbul wrote, "Ordering……. It’s sold out, golaaa," Karnvir Bohra commented, "Goodness," Aly Goni wrote, "Mera golaaaaaaaa", Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Dharmesh and more dropped emoticons on Bharti's video.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa:

On the personal front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh.

On the professional front, Bharti has appeared in several popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She even hosted comedy and award shows, whereas Haarsh has written for shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too. The couple even actively create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)' where they share a glimpse of their personal life.